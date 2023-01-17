WATCH: This Couple's Take On Qala's Shauq Has Impressed Remo D'souza

Some songs get stuck in our heads, and we just can’t stop playing them on a loop. One such melody is from the recent Bollywood film Qala. Even if you haven’t seen the film, the songs from the movie must have made their way onto your playlist. The Netflix film has generated a lot of buzz among audiences due to its incredible selection of music that resonates with the symphony of love. Qala’s album is a hit on social media, with many users sharing their video dancing to the tracks. One such clip features a pair showing their flawless moves on Qala’s soothing song Shauq. The video was posted online by the female artist seen, Sara Soni, seen in the video. In the video, the duo can be seen flawlessly dancing to the music in an outdoor setting. The chemistry and coordination between the two impressed the viewers and won numerous hearts.

Captioning the post, Sara expressed, “Finally! With lots of difficulties and struggle we were able to shoot this.”

As soon as the video went viral, a few choreographers, TV personalities, and netizens praised the talent and flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Reacting to the dance video, Indian choreographer Remo D’souza dropped three clapping emojis while TV personality Shruti Sinha wrote, “Wow.” Choreographer Rahul Shetty wrote “Haaay,” with three red heart emojis. “Pure talent. No fancy clothes, no fake chemistry, no extra makeup on, no drama, just plain talent. Beautiful shoot you guys. Loved it,” a user commented while another wrote, “To be honest this an absolute masterpiece…best video on this track!”

Since being posted a week ago on Instagram, the video has garnered over 4.2 lakh views.

The song is written by Varun Grover and is composed by Amit Trivedi. Singers Swanand Kirkire, Shahid Mallya, and Sireesha Bhagavatula all contributed to the exquisite composition. The lyrics depict the tale of love and heartbreak.

Helmed by Anvita Dutt, Qala revolves around the life of a successful playback singer who is haunted by the past and her mother’s disdain. The film features Tripti Dimri in the lead and also marks the acting debut of legendary actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here