Watch: This Demolition Of Chimneys Might Remind You Of Noida Twin Towers' Blast

Do you remember how the Noida Twin Towers were demolished last year? If you have been thinking about the procedure behind it, then here’s the answer. Some explosives are planted on the entire building and demolished within minutes. This is also done by taking several important measures. If the explosives are installed incorrectly, you might have to pay a price for it.

Recently, a Twitter user shared a video of the demolition of a few chimneys, and it has been going viral. While sharing the video, the user wrote, “Wonder if they charged more for the extra job."

Wonder if they charged more for the extra job 😂 pic.twitter.com/ngvdT82Esa— CCTV_IDIOTS (@cctv_idiots) January 11, 2023

The viral video shows an empty field with a factory, some chimneys, and a high-round building visible nearby. The sound of the people recording the video could also be heard clearly. Suddenly, there is an explosion of the chimneys one after another. Three of the four chimneys fall in one direction, and one falls in the wrong direction and collides with a building, causing it to disintegrate like a pack of cards. People who are making the video also seem surprised.

Several users reacted to the demolition. One of them said, “The building near it while not hit will have a freaking 1/2 inch of dust on it." Another commented, “Anyone with a knowledge of demo can see that’s a masterful display of demo excellence. The tower has been cut with this desired result."

One other user said, “Those people are brilliant at what they do, this was probably their trick shot and a good money saver too."

Another wrote, “Probably used the same explosive that they used on twin towers. A tad too powerful on different construction materials."

