WATCH: This Demonstration Video of Static Energy Looks Like Magic

Remember rubbing a balloon against your hair as a kid and making it stick to the wall? Static Electricity can be fun to play with. It is like some invisible force making objects behave in a way that looks magical and borderline mysterious. This man on the internet is giving the perfect demonstration of how static electricity works. He rubs fur of some kind on what looks like threads of plastic, then runs the fur over a PVC pipe aggressively, the man is ready for the demonstration. The threads of plastic seem to float in the air when he holds the PVC pipe underneath it. Check out the cool video here:

Great demonstration of static electricity. pic.twitter.com/6ggq9S2DCE— Fascinating (@fasc1nate) December 5, 2022

If there is one thing that social media users were reminded of by this demonstration, it is that this clip looks like magic. Several users went on to joke how what is now understandable science would have been considered witchcraft only a few years ago. “This man would have been set ablaze 300 years ago,” wrote one Twitter user.

This man would have been set ablaze 300 years ago https://t.co/ChZWmeiJpX— Cassie Young (@casss_wx) December 6, 2022

Others were joking that the shredded paper looked something entirely different at first. One tweet read, “I thought that was a jellyfish at first.”

i thought that was a jellyfish at first 😨— axel 🏴‍☠️ (@porkysporkies) December 5, 2022

“Reminds me of rubbing my hand on the carpet real fast and being able to shock someone. Some good ol’ fashion science. Nice,” a third user tweeted.

Reminds of rubbing my hand on carpet real fast and being able to shock someone. Some good ol fashion science. Nice.👍🏾— Deonte Ferino (@FerinoDeonte) December 6, 2022

The science side of Twitter also has answers to some pretty dark and intrusive thoughts. An old clip that resurfaced on the platform demonstrated what would happen if a human were to fall into a volcano. Of course, they had not tossed a real human in the lava. The clip instead made the demonstration with a 30-kilogram bundle of organic waste that had similar physiology to a human being. It was tossed into Erta Ale, an active volcano in Ethiopia. When the organic waste hits the solidified ash formed over molten lava, the ash breaks and then it is all chaos. As the organic matter makes contact with the lava lake, fountain bubbles erupt and continue to grow rapidly.

What is the coolest encounter you have had on the science side of Twitter?

