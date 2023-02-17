Fashion trends keep changing. As soon as a new one comes into the market, big designers put their tag on it. Celebrities start wearing it and promoting the new trend, which later becomes everyone’s favourite. Then everyone starts following it to stay in tune with the latest style. Recently, a new trending outfit came into the market which surprised everyone. The price of this fashionable dress is shocking too. The in-vogue outfit was spotted on an Instagram page, and it might blow your mind. The sacks which we use in our daily household, to keep wheat and rice are now used to make dresses. If you too want to adopt this new trend, then you will have to roam around wearing a sack!

The Instagram page shared a video, where a mannequin is seen in a sack palazzo. The video of this outfit is currently going viral on social media. The price of the dress will stun you. The sack palazzo costs Rs 60,000. You must be thinking why the dress is so special? The unique aspect about this outfit is that it is made from sacks, which we use to keep our rations in the house safe. Once it’s empty, we throw it away. But now big designers are making outfits like pyjamas from old sacks and selling them, making it a new trend. The pyjamas are now beautified by the name of palazzo in modern times, which is loved by all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sach Kadwa Hai (@sachkadwahai)

The video was shared with a funny caption “Kya aap is bori ke palazzo ke liye 60,000 rupey denge (Will you pay Rs 60,000 for this sack palazzo?)”.

The clip went viral in no time. Almost everyone made fun of it. One of the users commented, “Humari ghar par pada hain bohot ab toh paisa hi paisa (We have so much of this in our house, now we too will have tons of money).” Another netizen wrote, “Ye hai asli recycling (This is real recycling)”. “This is one for Urfi Javed,” commented a third user. Many commented with laughing emojis.

