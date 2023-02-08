Many wedding videos go viral on social media daily during the wedding season. Some are funny, while others are very heartwarming. Recently, one such wedding video went viral, and it is garnering attention all over social media. However, in the video, a groom is not in the limelight but a father-daughter duo’s wonderful dance performance is winning the hearts of people.

The video has been shared on a wedding choreography dance page madoverthumkas. The daughter is seen with her father on the stage in the clip. They are dancing to the song Banthan Ke from the movie Kurukshetra sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan. The father leaves no stone unturned to give his best shot at his daughter’s sangeet night. He can be seen dancing on the stage with full enthusiasm which won the hearts of many. The bride is seen in a red lehenga with golden embellished detailing all over it and his father is seen in a black coat. Overall, the duo is just looking stunning.

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wedding choreography | Dance (@madoverthumkas)

The dance performed by the father and daughter on the occasion of her sangeet is just out of the box. From the video, it is totally clear that the bride shares a great bonding with her father and both seem to be enjoying the dance thoroughly, their steps and expression coordination everything is on point.

Seeing their performance, the happiness of the family members and the guests went to another level. No one thought that the old uncle would be able to dance so amazingly on the stage but everyone clapped and cheered for him when he started dancing.

The father-daughter dance touched everyone’s heart and made people emotional at the wedding. Viewers liked this dance video very much. One of the users commented, “Super cool he is so well trained,” while another one wrote, “Best duo,” while many showered red hearts and fire emojis in the comment box.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here