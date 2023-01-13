Watch: This Foldable Home To Make Housing Affordable? Anand Mahindra Thinks So

A viral video of unboxing a luxurious house is making rounds on the Internet. The 41-second video shows the transformation of the tiny box-like container into a luxurious home. In the video, employees can be seen unfolding the box, which transforms into a fancy house.

Indian industrialist Anand Mahindra also posted the video of the box house on his Twitter account. While sharing the video, he praised the concept and expressed his admiration for the engineer for his unique concept.

He captioned the video, “An un-foldable, 500 sq ft house for about 40L rupees. Probably could be manufactured even cheaper in India. Perfect for post-disaster shelters also. Innovation is the answer to our problem of providing affordable homes”.

So far, the video has received over 6.5 million views and more than 29,000 likes. Soon after he uploaded the video, several social media users rushed to the comment section to share their views about the newly launched concept.

One user wrote, “The Mahindra Group will have to lead to make it work at more affordable rates. That can be one more gift you can give to our nation”. Another commented, “It’s amazing need of the hour- Made in India”. One user also wrote, “Concept is good. But if a regular brick-and-mortar house in India costs about 10L then this is too expensive and has to be transported”.

Check out the video here

The video gave a glimpse of the fully-furnished house in which all the necessary facilities were provided. What makes the house unique is that it can be easily transported whenever and wherever you want.

