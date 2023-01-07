Watch: This Girl Performing A Risky Stunt On Her Bicycle Is A Must-Watch

Some people engage in stunts like riding a bike on one wheel or walking on the rope to show their bravery and courage. Even a small mistake during these performances can have a significant, life-threatening impact. One should avoid attempting these feats without proper training and supervision. A recent video of an Indian girl performing a risky stunt has gone viral. She can be seen using a skipping rope while riding a bicycle. Her stunt is making a huge noise on the Internet. In the viral clip, a girl can be seen riding a bike and jumping on a skipping rope at the same time. The year ‘2023’ can be seen stitched on her clothes.

This video has been shared with a caption which reads, “Charo taraf hai 2023 ke charche and Skipping kaisi lagi”. Several social media users shared their reactions to the video. One user wrote, “Make sure to be safe bcoz it’s dangerous too”. Another user commented, “Outstanding performance”. Another commented, “Excellent di you are very cute”.

A post shared by 🍁 B_ush_ra🍁 (@iamsecretgirl023)

This user often intrigues the Internet with her exceptional content. Taking to Instagram, she recently shared a video in which she can be seen dancing while riding a bicycle. The video has taken Instagram by storm all over again. Several users have flooded the comment section with lovey-dovey eyes and fire emojis.

