WATCH: This Girl's Biggest Cheerleader is Her Family, Here's Adorable Proof

The pure joy of watching a loved one up on stage for an event is priceless. Even more, is being on that stage only to look down and find your family cheering for you from the crowd. This little girl burst into tears of joy as she spotted her family at one of the school events. It looks like the end of a school event, with all the kids gathered, and waving at the crowd. An adorable girl looks around before she spots her family. At first, she grins widely, then she bursts into tears of joy, wiping them away. She waves over and over again and it is hard not to break into a smile yourself. The clip was shared by Twitter user Buitengebieden. Check it out here:

Who could not bawl at such a wholesome clip? Several social media users mentioned getting a little teary-eyed. Many mentioned their own incidents of either not having a parent attend their events or knowing someone who was alone during such events. For them, the clip was even more special. “My wife’s parents never attended a single one of her school functions. Even high school graduation… We make it a point to attend all of our children’s events. It matters,” read a tweet.

My wife's parents never attended a single one of her school functions. Even high school graduation… We make it a point to attend all of our children's events. It matters.— Yoshi Shibtoshi (@shibtoshi) December 8, 2022

One user wrote, “I attend every event for my daughter. I see so many kids looking for their mum or dad and being heartbroken because they aren’t there.”

I attend every event for my daughter, I see so many kids looking for their mum or dad and being heartbroken 💔 because they aren’t there.— Paula Anderson (@Gotham26) December 9, 2022

“I remember being her. Those bright lights, the noise, the terror. And suddenly, the most important people in the world to you are right there. And it’s not so scary anymore. And wanting to make them proud of you was the most important thing of all right then,” read another tweet.

I remember being her. Those bright lights, the noise, the terror. And suddenly, the most important people in the world to you are right there. And it's not so scary anymore. And wanting to make them proud of you was the most important thing of all right then.— Gale Christensen 🛸🌻🍓💗🧡💛💚💙💜 (@Ldy_Honeycomb) December 9, 2022

Meanwhile, one Twitter user shared what it was like being a parent attending these events. She mentioned being a mother to four boys who played football. While she never caught that kind of reaction from her sons, they always stole a glance at her just to make sure she was indeed there. The user mentioned at that moment she is like the little girl from the clip, bursting into tears of joy.

Football mom of four boys, never got that reaction but always caught their quick glance to be sure I'm there… at that moment I'm the little girl. ❤️— Adri Marie Santos (@LoveUrLunchLady) December 9, 2022

What did you think of the girl’s reaction to spotting her family?

