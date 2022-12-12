WATCH: This Grinch And His Not-So-Usual Reindeer Amp Up Christmas Spirit in New York

It is that time of the year again when the world is in a festive mood, and everything feels just right. If you had not been able to feel the Christmas spirit just yet, the Grinch and his reindeer, well in this case, his Polaris Slingshot are here to cheer you up. A clip shared on Instagram by NowThis News showed The Grinch in his automobile, excitedly clapping his hands above his head on the streets of New York City. The caption read, “‘If I can’t find a reindeer, I’ll make one instead’ The Grinch and his reindeer, or in this case, a Polaris Slingshot, are delivering the Christmas spirit in NYC”.

Take a peek right here:

Christmas spirit or not, to some social media users the Grinch looked too cheerful to be the Grinch. Others were curious about who this person was. One Instagram user mentioned that the Grinch’s ride looks pretty similar to Batman’s Batmobile. “Almost looks like the Batmobile, just brighter,” a comment read.

“This part of NYC I will miss, the ones who seem crazy but make the day feel better,” one Instagram user commented.

Another user complained about missing out on seeing something on NYC road during his stay. “I demand to know why I’ve been in NYC for three months and haven’t seen anything this awesome,” he wrote.

“No one claps along. This is so NYC!” a third user wrote.

Created by Dr Seuss The Grinch is a fictional character. He is the main character of the 1957 children’s book How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Grinch is seen as a green, pot-bellied, furry, pear-shaped, snub-nosed creature. He has a cat-like face and a mean-tempered personality. For 53 years, he has lived in seclusion on a cliff, overlooking the town of Whoville. The ill-natured creature is aided by his pet dog, Max. While the reason behind the Grinch’s grudge is not known in Seuss’s book, the 2000 film adaptation did provide a backstory of his upbringing and how it shaped his personality.

The Grinch has come to be known as an anti-icon of Christmas and the holidays.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here