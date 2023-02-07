A marriage is considered a union of two souls. But it has its fair share of ups and downs. Owing to romantic movies or books, we are often brainwashed into thinking that marriages are picture-perfect and problem free. Most romantic stories end with a happy unison of two people, but the ground reality is that growing old with each other often exposes a couple to the shortcomings of the others and lead to occasional bickering. This generally increases with age. Most of the time, these arguments are confined within the four walls of the house. But today, we are going to show you a hilarious video of an elderly couple who are fighting on the streets, and their argument is not restricted to verbal only. Read on.

The video shows an elderly couple fighting on the streets of Mumbai. The lady is seen shouting at the man, with a utensil in her hand. She then tries to hit him with it, while the man wrestles to get the utensil out of her hand. She then makes gestures of attacking him with it. While this drama is seen unfolding on the streets, onlookers have gathered in the area and are watching them fight. But no one is seen intervening or trying to stop this fight.

Kalesh B/w Couple on Road 🥹 pic.twitter.com/QVoliwus73— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) February 4, 2023

The exact area of where all this is unfolding is not mentioned in the video. Multiple users in the comments section have identified the place as the famous MM Mithaiwala sweet shop in Malad West in Mumbai. The couple may have been arguing their heads off, but netizens seem to have a field day, enjoying the video and posting hilarious comments. Here are some of the reactions by users.

That's why I always prefer not to go out with my wife, but with her best friend.— Dal Baati Churma Rajasthani Surma (@Dal_Bati_Curma) February 4, 2023

This is the marriage you don’t see in KJO movies— Abhi (@AbhiNow_1) February 5, 2023

That's why I have marriage issues— Dhruva Nayak (@Dhruv_Axom) February 5, 2023

This altercation brings back memories of the famous mid-traffic fight between a couple in Peddar road of Mumbai back in 2020. The fight had caused the wife to climb atop their car and had brought traffic to a halt.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here