WATCH: This Human-like Robot Can Carry Heavy Weights and Do Somersaults

Boston Dynamics continues to impress everyone with yet another clip of Humanoid Atlas. Deemed the most dynamic humanoid robot, Atlas always makes jaws drop when he is seen in action. This time Boston Dynamics is showing Atlas picking up heavy weight and performing a somersault. The video shows a man on top of an under-construction structure, hammering away when he realizes he has left his tool bag below. Fortunately, Atlas is right there to help. The humanoid robot grabs a wooden plan and creates a pathway to reach the worker. He grabs the bag and rushes to deliver it. Upon making the successful delivery, Atlas casually performs a somersault and then celebrates his smooth landing by pumping its fist. Check it out here:

The social media users were high key impressed by Atlas. For many who had been watching its development for years, they couldn’t contain their excitement. Watching its smooth movements was both scary and spectacular for some. A YouTube user wrote, “I must say, this is getting cooler and cooler. You guys are getting more ‘motion’ in Atlas. I guess it’s a lot of 0 and 1s to get it right. Been watching from the start. So it is getting better and better.”

“Love how it elegantly throws a 50lb bag of tools at someone while spinning before even looking at where it’s throwing it- but it does a backflip!” another user commented.

A comment read, “This is amazing. If BD wants to generate more money for their research and development, maybe they could create an Atlas video game. This clip looks like it could be a really fun game to play as you control Atlas to help his fellow humans retrieve their tools.”

According to Boston Dynamic, Atlas is a research platform. The aim is to help push the limits of whole-body mobility. The humanoid robot is one of the world’s most compact mobile hydraulic systems. Atlas delivers high power to any of its 28 hydraulic joints. This is an impressive feat of mobility. It can achieve a speed of 2.5 meters per second. For being as high-tech and sturdy as Atlas is, he weighs only 89 kilograms and stands at a height of 1.5 meters. Using its entire body Atlas is designed to move with human-like speed and grace.

