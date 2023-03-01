Tigers are usually known to be dangerous predators. Not so long ago, a video where a Chinese woman was mauled to death by a tiger at an animal park in Beijing, sent shivers down our spine. In another terrifying footage, when a zoo worker poked his finger through a tiger’s cage, he had his finger bitten off by the striped animal. Such incidents are a striking reminder to maintain your safe distance from wild cats, and not tease them. However, some people seem to have a special bond with tigers. Numerous adorable clips of professional people keeping tigers as pets, make us question and yet leave us gushing.

One such viral video clip where a woman speaking affectionately to a tiger has found its way to the Internet. The video tweeted on February 27 reveals the animal yawning lazily in its enclosure, not at all resembling the ferocity that tigers are usually portrayed as. “Mood…” read the tweet.

The adorable clip opens with a woman, walking toward a tiger enclosure and recording the video. Soon after she reaches a small wooden shelter, the tiger lying on the hay sticks out its face from there. “Hi,” says the woman, greeting the animal to which the tiger gives a subtle purr. When the woman asks the predator to get up, the tiger once again gives out a long and disgruntled purr, yawning repeatedly.

It appears that the tiger is in no mood to wake up and continue its sleep for a little longer. However, later when the woman instructs the animal “let’s go” it tosses and turns on the bed of hay, before standing up on its paws. The adorable video has grabbed the eyeballs of both animal lovers and social media users. They have reacted to the video in the comment section.

While one user noted, “Sounds like me every morning,” another quipped, “Me on Monday.” Explaining that tigers are indeed one of the laziest beasts, a user explained, “I worked at a place where they had lions and tigers. In the morning when the sun came up, they were all roaring and hollering. Tigers are really one of the laziest beasts. If you feed them well and treat them right they just want to lounge and barely move.”

So far, the video has collected more than 4.3 million views on the microblogging platform. Did the lazy tiger perfectly embody your Monday mood?

