Indians are known for their famous ‘jugaad’, a desi term for life hacks or unconventional solutions to real problems. More often than not, these jugaads fulfill our purpose, although it may not always be done by following rules or seem logical. Today we are going to show you a desi solution a man came up with, as he was not able to carry his entire family on a two wheeler. How many people do you think can fit on a two wheeler? Mostly two, or maximum three. What if we tell you that a man devised a way to carry at least six people on his bike? It could be surprising, but it’s true.

A video, shared by an Instagram meme page, shows a man at his creative best. The man has seemingly tied a wooden strap to the bike, which extends horizontally on both sides. He has then made his family members, mostly women, sit on both sides of the wooden plank, while he steers the bike with one lady sitting behind him. See for yourself to believe.

The viral video has drawn the attention of all users with many comparing it to a relevant funny scene from the 1997-movie Ishq.

However, as funny and praiseworthy the creative idea is, it is certainly not the safest way to travel. The wooden plank seems strong enough to carry the weight of the riders, but there is always a risk of it giving in to the weight. The bike is occupying a wider space and chances of getting hit by other vehicles on the road cannot be ruled out as well.

Many users are having a field day, posting hilarious comments on the video. Many said that India had no dearth of talent while another one said that the man deserved a Bharat Ratna for his creativity. A third user said he is reminded of the song Yeh Dosti from Sholay, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra.

