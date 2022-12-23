Watch: This Man’s Insane Vaping Skills Have Twitter in Shock

Social media is a repository of some fascinating videos featuring superhuman skills that at times are impossible to replicate. From gymnastics to weapon mastery, there are innumerable fields where people have gained a level of skill, which is considered prodigal and unachievable. One such video of a man doing breathtaking tricks with a vape has gone viral on Twitter.

He must think he the dr strange of vaping lmao pic.twitter.com/HUku3wHDVp— Lance🇱🇨 (@BornAKang) December 21, 2022

Posted by a verified user named Lance, the video shows a man performing tricks with smoke rings he creates using a vape. The various tricks he does in the 25-second video are with the help of his ability to not only make perfect circular smoke rings but also use his hands to manipulate them and create smaller smoke rings from the ones he already creates.

The video shows the man first creating a smoke ring that he divides into two and then four to five smaller ones. The next smoke ring can be seen being divided into three rings that travel in the left, right and upward directions. The most amazing trick in the entire video is the one which shows him creating two smoke rings passing through one another and then interlocking.

The skilful man’s vaping video went viral on the microblogging platform with 63 lakh views in just two days, since being posted on December 21. The footage also gathered over 3.15 lakh likes and people discussed the man’s vaping skills in the comments.

this needs to be an Olympic sport— gaz (@SilentGarrett) December 22, 2022

A user commented, “This needs to be an Olympic sport.”

It’s impressive, for a few minutes, I guess. But then I’m left wondering the same thing as always with stuff like this: how much time has he wasted on an art/skill he probably can’t monetise.— Jay 🏁 (@f1lmer) December 21, 2022

Another user commented, “It’s impressive, for a few minutes, I guess. But then I’m left wondering the same thing as always with stuff like this: how much time has he wasted on an art/skill he probably can’t monetize.”

Some people pointed out that although his skills were impressive, they promoted vaping which is extremely harmful to our respiratory system and overall health.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here