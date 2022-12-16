Watch: This Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja-Sooryavansham Crossover Will Leave You In Splits

If you have not been living under a rock, you have surely come across the viral dance video of a Pakistani girl named Ayesha on social media and WhatsApp forwards. The 18-year-old grooved to a remixed version of Lata Mangeshkar’s song Mere Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja from the 1954-movie Nagin, starring Vyjayanthimala, at her best friend’s wedding. Since the last three weeks, Ayesha’s dance performance has taken social media by storm and many have made their own reels to the song, capitalising on the new-found popularity of the song. The latest video of this trending song is a crossover of Mere Dil Ye Pukare Aaja with the 1999-film Sooryavansham.

The Amitabh Bachchan-starrer film itself has been the subject of many memes on the internet over the years, mostly owing to its more than frequent telecast on a certain television channel. It’s the end of 2022 and Sooryavansham is still part of trends and jokes that millennials and Gen-X people can relate to. Now, the latest one is leaving users in splits.

In Sooryavansham, Amitabh Bachchan is in a double role of father and son. At the end of the movie, it is shown that the father, the strict patriarch of the family, unexpectedly breaks into a dance. Meme makers have now removed the original soundtrack and added the remixed version of the Lata Mangeshkar song to the video. The result is simply hilarious.

The video has been viewed more than 13 million times so far, while more than 10 lakh people have liked it. The clip was shared a week ago and is still going viral on the internet.

