Watch: This Mountain In Azerbaijan Has Been On Fire For 300 Million Years

Nature has many wonders but we often neglect them. One such view of nature which will stun you is the non-stop burning of fire for 300 million years. A country located between Asia and Europe has been experiencing constant fire for around 300 million years. The fire is burning despite snowfall and heavy downpours. Extremely cold wind gusts haven’t affected this fire either. Currently, the fire is blazing in a 10-metre area at the bottom of the slope. This hill, which is known as Yanar Dag, is located on Absheron Peninsula in Azerbaijan and means “flaming hill".

Azerbaijan is a country rich in natural gas. The gas sometimes leaks and catches fire — the reason Azerbaijan is often referred to as the Land of Fire. Recently, a video, said to be from the same location in Azerbaijan, has been shared on the Instagram page just.hasley.things and is making huge noise on the Internet.

The video shows the roaring fire coming from underneath the mountain.

Check out the video here

The text on the video reads, “This mountain has been on fire nonstop since probably 300 million years. A natural fire that never stopped because of the gas escaping from under the earth. Some say that someone accidentally started it while smoking nearby. Others say that it has been burning for 300 million years”.

The video amassed over 221K views and around 6.4K likes. If you haven’t seen the video yet, go out and check the link above.

