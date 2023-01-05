Watch: This Norwegian Tourist Destination Atop 10,000-Year-Old Rock Is a Delight

You must have seen travel shows and movies to get a sense of how lovely our planet is. These are shot in unusual locales, illustrating how unique is the world we live in. One such clip, showcasing the natural landscape of a place has surfaced. Shot from a drone camera, the video shows an unusual tourist spot in Norway. It shows visitors, who appear so tiny that they resemble insects almost, atop a steep cliff. The clip slowly discloses how steep the cliff is, and it might make you feel queasy.

The video was posted by the Twitter account @Rainmaker1973, which often posts such interesting clips.

Preikestolen is the name of the Norwegian tourist spot, which is located in Rogaland county. It is a steep hill that rises 604 meters or 1982 feet, above sea level. The mountain’s summit has a flat top that is 25 meters long and 25 meters wide. A study from Wikipedia states that between 1.5 lakh and 2 lakh, people visited this location in 2012. Information indicates that this peak is ten thousand years old. This rock was thus created during the ice age. More visitors have started flocking here since the start of the twenty-first century.

The viral video has probably been shot with a drone camera. Hundreds of people are seen walking on the flat surface of the peak. When the camera moves further, then the height of the peak is visible, which is so high that anyone would be scared to see it.

While tweeting the video, the user wrote, “Preikestolen is a tourist attraction in Rogaland county, Norway. Preikestolen is a steep cliff that rises 604 meters (1,982 ft) above the Lysefjorden.”

Preikestolen (English: «Pulpit Rock'») is a tourist attraction in Rogaland county, Norway. Preikestolen is a steep cliff which rises 604 meters (1,982 ft) above the Lysefjorden [read more: https://t.co/1IF7ic14Q6][📹 https://t.co/wBsxXgpAvT]pic.twitter.com/hlAZ9vadJj — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) January 4, 2023

The viral video has received over 2 million views. Many people have given their feedback by commenting on it. Many others declared that they would never visit such a location and that, even if they did, they would not make the mistake of standing in the corner. People claimed that because there is no fence in this area, base jumpers frequently descend from this location.

