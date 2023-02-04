With the ever-persistent pollution and rising global warming, the world seems to be slowly heading towards doom. From cutting trees and constructing walls of concrete to contaminating the ocean waters with debris, every day we are destroying nature bit by bit. The pollution has gotten so severe, that sometimes even a task as simple as breathing seems like an obstacle. Amid the looming dark and grim situation, a video from Meghalaya’s cleanest river has planted a ray of hope in the hearts of many. It proves that some elements of nature are still as beautiful as they were before. The mesmerising clip was shared on Twitter by the page Go Arunachal Pradesh. It offers a picturesque view of Meghalaya’s crystal clear waterbody, Umngot river, also known as Dawki river. Surrounded by lush green hills, the place boasts natural beauty, to say the least. The water of the Umngot is so clean that its surface, marked with rocks, pebbles, and sand is clearly visible in plain sight.

A boat is captured on the bluish-green waters as a woman enjoys a serene ride. The sunrays gleam in the translucent Dawki river, shining brilliantly. The breathtaking visual gives the impression as if the boat is not floating, but in fact flying in air. “Have you ever seen this Flying boat in India? Meghalaya,” read the tweet.

The visual footage of the Dawki river grabbed the eyeballs of the netizens, who couldn’t help but gush at the sheer beauty of the water body. “Oh. My Jeepers. How is that happening, Looks beautiful…” exclaimed one user. “Amazing,” quipped another. “Water’s so clear, it’s lovely,” lauded a third individual.

Meghalaya’s Umngot river is a popular destination among tourists. People travel to this region to have a taste of nature’s untouched beauty, captivated by the pristine surroundings. Activities like bungee jumping, kayaking, and boating are readily accessible here. The Bangladesh border lies on the other side of the Umngot river and there are many vendors in the area selling Bangladeshi items to visitors.

So far, the video has amassed more than 12 million views Does this video make you want to visit the Umngot river too?

