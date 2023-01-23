Watch: This 'Resourceful Dad' is Using Just a Spoon to Give His Son a Neat Haircut

Forget scissors, razors, or even a blade, all you need these days is a kitchen spoon to give a haircut. This father is here to prove that giving a fade does not require a whole lot of equipment. The clip was shared by NowThis on Twitter and the father showed off some amazing skills. The TikTok user had his son sitting in front of the camera. He looks all prepared to get that haircut done and the father begins by cutting his locks off with the edge of the spoon. It seems too unreal, but the user had captured the whole process in a time-lapse video. He even slow down bits of the process and showed off the outcome.

This father is going viral for cutting his son's hair using only a kitchen spoon! 🥄💈Resourceful dad @ari_rover shared the footage to TikTok, where it now has more than 8M views. 'Spoon fade go crazy,' wrote one commenter. 'I’m shook at how good this came out!' said another. pic.twitter.com/9YC5lCXBTo — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 23, 2023

Social media users were genuinely curious about how the man was doing it. They wondered if the spoon was sharp or if there was another trick to this that they were unable to grasp. Either way to most it still looked like a pretty cool thing to do. A Twitter user wrote, “Edge of the spoon has been sharpened but still cool.”

Edge of the spoon has been sharpened but still cool— Markus O'wellius (@LorenzoDelSol) January 23, 2023

Another tweet read, “I don’t understand. Does the spoon have sharp edges?”

I don’t understand. Does the spoon have sharp edges? https://t.co/bJunAKmAw5— Ella Ryan (@Ellaweeone) January 23, 2023

“Eating cereal in the morning is a real thrill. That’s a weapon, not a utensil,” tweeted another user.

Eating cereal in the morning is a REAL thrill. That's a weapon not a utensil. https://t.co/sRvpsC4DIi— Dave Anderson (@DaveDwander501) January 23, 2023

This is not the only resourceful dad you will encounter on the Internet. Another father made headlines when he converted his daughter’s scribbles into Mickey Mouse art. Talk about creativity! The clip begins with a toddler drawing on a wall, as toddlers do. Off camera, her dad asks her not to draw on the wall. He then goes on to bring a stencil of Mickey Mouse. Using some spray paint to cover the stencil, he turns it into something quite impressive. At the same time, he makes sure that his daughter’s artwork is not affected. The little girl’s wall art turns into a full-fledged masterpiece. Her reaction to it is even more heart warming. The lesson is also learned well. When the father asks her at the end of the clip, “Now, what do we learn?” The little girl responds, “Don’t draw on the wall.” Take a peek at the clip right here:

Dad supports his daughter… and great art. pic.twitter.com/d3F6AXdlxB— Figen (@TheFigen_) January 18, 2023

The clip that was shared on Twitter has been making rounds on social media. It has gone on to amass almost 7 million views.

