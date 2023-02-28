Whenever we go to a restaurant with friends and family, we all have someone indecisive when it comes to ordering food. The more extensive the menu, the more confused we are while selecting food. Now, to help the customers, a restaurant has found an innovative way to help all the confused customers.

The video shared on Instagram shows a special section named Mps Kitchen Special from the restaurant’s menu. These are the listed items: “Kuchh Nai for Rs 220, Kuchh Bhi for Rs 240, As You Wish for Rs 260, Nai Tum Bolo for Rs 280, Nai Nai Tum Bolo for Rs 300, Baba ji Ka Thullu for Rs 350. Underneath the listed menu a quote is written which read: “Your diet is a bank account, Good food choices are good investments.”

The caption of the video read: “Perfect menu doesn’t exist”

Many Instagram users found the menu hilarious and dropped laughing emojis in the comments section. Some of the users also recognised the menu from the restaurant located in their city and one of them mentioned, “Yeh toh humare raipur ka hai. (This restaurant is our Raipur)” Another person named the restaurant, “Raipur Mp Dhaba.” One more user, “Love the menu.”

The video has garnered more than 7.74 lakh views since it was uploaded.

Earlier, a restaurant’s menu took many to the days when mouth-watering food used to be pocket friendly. The picture of the menu card and rates of sweets, samosas and kachoris in 1980 went viral. It also showed that 1 Kg of sweets used to be available for Rs 10 to Rs 15. Not only sweets, but samosas used to cost only 50 paise back in the day.

