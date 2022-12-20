WATCH: This Salesman's Saree Draping Skills Will Convince You to Buy From Him

It is the wedding season, and such events call for a saree. Finding the right saree for the occasion, especially with the flood of options, can be a taxing job. But thankfully, there are a few salesmen who go the extra mile to help you find the right option and also convince you about how the saree would look when wrapped. In one such incident, a video has taken the internet by storm, as a salesman quickly and effortlessly wears a saree leaving the netizens impressed.

We all know that draping the 6 yards is one exhausting task. However, in the video shared on Twitter, the saree salesman drapes a black sequined saree with utmost perfection to convince the customer that it is perfect for them. The highlight of the video was the salesman making the pleats with precision and tucking it in a way that instantly elevated the look.

The video was shared online with a caption that read “Bro almost made me want to buy it”.

Check out the post here-

Bro almost made me want to buy it pic.twitter.com/QvxJIWF4ht— Punjabi Touch (@PunjabiTouch) December 17, 2022

The video garnered more than 45k views and many reacted to the video by posting comments. In the tweet followed by the video, the original poster of the video claimed that the clip belonged to Gujranwala in Pakistan

One user praised the salesman and commented, “Hard-working entrepreneurs”!

hard working entrepreneurs!— saba (@sabap11) December 18, 2022

Another user said that most male workers at saree showrooms can drape the sarees effortlessly as it’s a daily affair for them. “Roz ka kaam hai,” the reply added.

Most Male workers in Saree showrooms/shops do it easily. Roz ka kaam hai.😁— Yoghurt (@ftmtbatt) December 18, 2022

A netizen reacted to the video and said, “My, that’s a beautiful saree and he drapes it so expertly”.

My, that's a beautiful saree and he drapes it so expertly— T. (@CandleInWind2) December 18, 2022

A user shared another video of a salesman draping saree while showing it to the customers present in the shop.

The saree draping of the salesmen is so on point that it could make anyone envious. What do you think of the clips?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here