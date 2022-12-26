WATCH: This Shelter Built from Scrap to Keep Stray Dogs Warm in Winter is Warming People's Hearts

With the mercury plunging to single digits in many parts of India, the temperatures are getting colder, affecting day-to-day activities. The extreme cold is not just affecting humans but also animals, especially stray dogs. Helping these voice-less animals in this harsh wheatear is a stray dog shelter home, Stray Talk India. It has come up with a method of giving dogs shelter by building temporary homes for them. These shelters are constructed from used plastic or wood-fibre drums that are obtained from scrap merchants. These drums become perfect shelters for the dogs and are made available for free around the Delhi-NCR region. They are fitted with mattresses for stray dogs and cats to make themselves cosy.

A video, shared on Instagram, demonstrated how street dogs respond to the new drum shelters. In the clip, a woman is seen taking the drum-like structure out of the vehicle and placing it on the side of the road. The stray dogs slowly make their way to the drum and look curious as they try to figure out what the structure is. The woman also offers the dogs treats and one dog is also seen trying to enter the drum at the end of the video.

The caption to the video reads, “A bit shout out to Stray Talk for distribution of these dog houses. They are just here to do good, just come and take unconditional support. I got one and let’s see how it goes, next Sunday I’ll may pick more. As I type this 2 doggos are squished together comfortably in one and would sleep warm tonight.”

The video shared on December 4 has received over 1 lakh 50 thousand views. Several users left comments enquiring about how they could the shelter. Users also lauded the woman for helping the dogs out in such harsh temperatures. One user wrote, “Bless your heart for helping them!” Another user commented, “gud job.” A third user wrote, “Fingers crossed they don’t get stolen!”

The text on the video reads, “while we sleep in our warm blankets, dogs on streets battle cold and kindest souls at Stray Talk India distribute these. Hope someone sleeps warm tonight.”

Read all the Latest Buzz News here