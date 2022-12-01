Watch: This Squirrel’s Playful Interaction With A Family Is All Things Adorable

An adorable video of a squirrel having a playful time with a family has gone viral on social media, melting the hearts of many.

The now-viral clip was shared on Twitter on Wednesday, November 30. The footage captures a couple’s short yet lovely encounter with a friendly squirrel at a park, where they were seemingly taking a stroll with their kid. “At the park (wait for it),” read the tweet.

At park( wait for it ) pic.twitter.com/j36uIQFk4M— Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) November 30, 2022

The little over one-minute video opens with a spunky squirrel climbing a baby pram as the kid watches it with eyes full of wonder. Frolicking from one end of the pram to the other, the spirited squirrel jumps down, only to climb on the woman. Soon, it leaps onto the ground and approaches the person, who was recording the clip.

The frisky little animal seems to be fond of him as it moves in and out of his pocket, peeking from the tiny hole as he smiles at its playful antics. The video concludes with the creature disappearing into the man’s pocket, presumably feeling safe.

The adorable clip drew the attention of many users. who were unable to get over the cute human-animal interaction. “Very cute! What kind of squirrel is that?!?” enquired one user.

Very cute! What kind of squirrel is that?!?— fan of democracy 🌻 (@C0G1TO_ERG0_SUM) November 30, 2022

“Cheeky Squirrel - wonderful interaction wild little critter and family…” noted another.

Cheeky Squirrel - wonderful interaction wild little critter and family..— Steven Peters (@PanhermesPeters) November 30, 2022

“The cutest thing I have ever seen. Such lovely colour too. Never seen it before,” exclaimed a third excited user.

The cutest thing I have ever seen. Such lovely color too. Never seen it before.🌱🎄🦌— Ellie CG (@EllieCG11) November 30, 2022

So far, the viral video has garnered over 26k views and more than 2k likes on Twitter.

What are your thoughts on this heartwarming friendship?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here