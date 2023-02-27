Nature’s fury is best witnessed when there is a raging storm. Often, during a gale when the sky is overcast with howling winds and torrential rain, we see trees swaying almost madly. Sometimes, the winds are so powerful that trees get uprooted. Sitting inside the confines of your home watching nature’s devastation and destruction often fills us with shock and fright. The experience turns spooky when the storm is happening at night. Recently, an old video of a tree swinging furiously on a windy day has grabbed the eyeballs of social media users. The video is a striking reminder that nature’s wrath is to be feared.

The now-viral clip tweeted by a user on October 31, 2022, has once again been gaining momentum on Twitter. “SPOOKY TREE…” read the caption. The visual footage opens with a bushy tree, swinging like crazy on an open field. It appears that the video was captured on a gusty day. The bushes and small plants surrounding the lush green field are also seen to be swaying to and fro from the impact of the winds.

The giant bushy tree stands tall among the rest of the grassland as if fighting with the unbridled winds. The tree seems to embody a spooky spirit, forcefully dancing to the tunes of Nature. While sometimes it takes a massive bow to either of its sides, at other times, the tree leans backwards from the violent wind blows. It twists and turns, at nothing but the behest of Nature.

The eerie video has sparked numerous reactions from the Twitter population. While some have called it to be “awesome” others were petrified at the phenomenon. “Dancing with the wind, it is dancing with the wind,” noted one user. “A live tree! Amazing,” exclaimed a second. “It just wants to hug you, and maybe eat you?” joked another. “yes it does look a tad spooky hahahaha,” agreed another netizen.

Dancing with the wind, it is dancing with the wind— ✨Linda 🚀 (@Linda_0510_) November 2, 2022

A live tree! Amazing.💝— Mona (@MonaLee41142040) October 31, 2022

https://twitter.com/LBunste/status/1587154933526286339

yes it does look a tad spooky hahahaha— Brenda Lee (@BrendaL57081628) October 31, 2022

So far, the spooky video has garnered over 2.9 million views and is still counting. Have you ever witnessed such a dancing tree during a storm?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here