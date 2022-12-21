Watch: This Video Of A Basketball Player Making Five Straight Full-Court Shots is Viral

A video of an American basketball player, Steph Curry, has gone viral on the Internet. In the clip, the Golden State star made five straight full-court heaves at the basketball court. The video was uploaded on social media and is now making huge noise on the Internet. Steph, who made 5 straight full-court shots in the video, is known to play for the Golden State Warriors team in the National Basketball Association.

Full-court shots are considered one of the most difficult shots because the ball is required to be put in the basket from the other end of the court. In the recent viral video, the Internet went crazy at the sight of Steph’s one-handed shots from another end of the court. The clip was posted on the Twitter account named Sports Illustrated. The caption of the video read, “Just finished a shoot with Stephen Curry, this dude just can’t miss”.

Now the video has been posted on the Internet via several social media handles. One of which is the Facebook Page Sports Center.

The clip was uploaded on December 5 this year and has now gone viral all over the internet. Till now, it has garnered more than 30.4 million views, 121K likes and 23.2k retweets. Several users took to social media to share their views on the now-viral video. One user wrote, “Not even a curry fan but we’re witnessing a living legend”. Another commented, “This is the most insane thing I’ve ever watched”. One user also wrote, “it’s not real bro”.

The viral video of Steph making five full-court shots in a row was fake, but he wanted to make sure everyone knew he did make two of them 😂 pic.twitter.com/T6h51sVvCH— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 6, 2022

While the video has gone viral, it has also become a topic of discussion. Social media users are now debating whether the video is real or fake. But their confusion has been cleared. Recently, Steph admitted that the viral video of him hitting 5 full-court shots in a row is fake.

