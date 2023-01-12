Watch: This Video Of A Solo Mountaineer Almost Falling To Death While Ice Hiking Is Viral

Many people, who are fond of adventure, engage in sports or activities which are outside the box and thrilling. Sometimes, these activities even have high risks, but the adrenaline junkies do not feel afraid. Recently, a video of a mountaineer surfaced, which showed him climbing a mountain. But when he started to climb an icy mountain, he slipped down. This clip is currently going viral.

Ice hiking videos are common on the internet. This current one has blown people’s minds. In the clip, a mountaineer is seen climbing a snowy mountain. It is more difficult than climbing a regular rocky one, because it’s easier to get a grip of the rocks. A person can’t keep their grip for longer periods on snow, as it is slippery. A clear example of this is seen in this video.

solo ice climber almost falls to his death pic.twitter.com/mAy16FYAAN— Watch People Survive (@wpeoplesurvive) January 10, 2023

The viral video shows a person climbing a mountain with an ice axe. There are also crampons in his shoes. These sharp devices are placed in the shoes so that they easily sink into the snow and the climbers can easily go up. The person makes the grip strong with the axe and shoes. Suddenly the grip of the axe is released and he starts slipping and falling down. But he uses his mind and stops himself from slipping by hitting the axe on the mountain and saves his own life.

This video has garnered 1.1 million views, and many people have given their feedback in the comments section. One person said, “I just cannot appreciate why anyone would put themselves at such a risk.” Another one said, “That was the most horrible and unpleasant video I have seen today. I honestly don’t understand how you do this to yourself and your beloved ones.” One person said that the climber must have good health insurance.

