Watch: This Viral Video Of A ‘Drunk Dog’ Causing Drama Takes Over The Internet

We have often seen videos of drunk people creating a ruckus. But have you ever witnessed a drunk dog causing mischief? Recently, a video of a dog drinking alcohol is creating a huge buzz on the Internet. In the video, you can see a dog drinking booze and then getting into trouble. This clip has now taken social media by storm. In the viral video, it seems like a party is taking place in a house. There are some folks drinking, accompanied by their pet dog. Taking advantage of the chance, this dog sips some alcohol from a glass. What happens next is just hilarious.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golden Retriever (@goldensfriend)

The dog seems to appear tipsy. So much so, that it takes help to get up the stairs — with two people carrying it. Another scene shows the dog throwing up. Whether the dog was drunk or the video was shot to create a dramatic effect is not clear.

The video was shared by the Instagram page @goldensfriend. Several social media users took to Instagram to criticise the Instagram user for animal abuse. One social media user wrote, “Not funny at all!! Animal abuse”. Another user commented, “That is so bad. Animal abuse on a regular basis with these people who shouldn’t own any animal”. One social media user also commented, “Relax everyone, he is not really drinking alcohol, it’s just a dramatisation, chill out guys”.

Several such videos have been shared on the Instagram page @goldensfriend, which created huge strides on the Internet.

