There is a saying that goes - Even the wildest can be tamed by love. Often, we come across several social media posts that show humans keeping dangerous animals like lions, tigers, and snakes as pets. Naturally, it makes us question, how were these predators tamed in the first place. Recently, a viral video of a woman, calming an aggressive crocodile by patting its head, will give you a similar impression.

Crocodiles are naturally seen as vicious aquatic animals that possess the strength of tearing you apart with their sharp teeth. Leave alone petting one, one cannot even dare to venture close to a croc. However, this woman begs to differ. The now-viral video was tweeted on March 8 that has left Internet users bewildered.

The terrifying visual footage opens with a crocodile emerging from the bushes. The croc opens its wide jaw, flashing its sharp teeth as it swiftly crawls toward the woman in attack mode. The reflex reaction of any person at that moment would have been to flee from the scene. But, this woman proved to be a braveheart as she shouted at the crocodile and then started petting the croc on its snout.

As soon as the woman shouts, “Easy fella”, strangely enough, the crocodile calms down for a moment and settles on the grass. However, the moment the woman pulls her hand out, the croc once again turns violent, seemingly trying to bite off her arm. This time too the woman maintains her cool as she pats the reptile’s snout yet again, cooling it down. The woman appears to possess a unique capability of taming wild animals.

The now-viral clip has sparked various reactions from the Twitter population and their comments are a delight to read. “Just fear women,” wrote one user. “Every time the croc opens its mouth, I hear ticking,” quipped another. Another Twitterati noted, “She will be his dinner one day.” A fourth individual drew comparisons between the woman and the film How To Train Your Dragon as he wrote, “How to train your dragon 4.”

So far, the video has amassed more than 1,37,000 views on the microblogging platform. Would you call this woman brave or simply foolish?

