WATCH: Three Women And a Baby Narrowly Escape Death As SUV Smashes Through Car Park Wall in Brazil

A baby and three women were found under the debris as an SUV smashed through a car park wall in Brazil. The terrifying incident was caught on camera and showed how they narrowly escaped death and the sheer recklessness and unwillingness to take responsibility on the driver’s behalf. The CCTV footage captured the pedestrians standing below the first-floor car park in Balneario Camboriu. Suddenly, an SUV smashed through the side wall, landing right next to them, nose-down. It was barely a few inches from landing right on top of them. Along with the car, the debris falls all around them as well as on top of them. While the passers-by rush to the aid of the women and the baby, the driver opens his door and walks away.

Of the three women, one aged 23, was seriously injured in the incident. She had fractured her pelvis and chest and sustained head trauma. The woman had to be taken to the hospital by air ambulance. According to the caption of the clip, the Fire Department also reported that the other two women and the baby in the pram miraculously escaped uninjured. They did not require medical attention. The driver who had not stayed behind to help the victims also went to seek medical attention.

The cause of the accident given by the driver was that his car had a ‘mechanical breakdown’, reported TimesNow. “He claims that the car had a mechanical breakdown. As a result, he ended up losing control of the car and went through the wall,” said Military Police Sergeant Denicio Francisco Rosa. The Military Police are also going to arrest the man for leaving the scene without helping the victims.

While the women and the baby had miraculously lived to tell the tale, not all victims are that lucky. Approximately 1.3 million people die each year as a result of road traffic crashes, according to World Health Organization. Recently, an eight-year-old boy and his uncle died after being hit by an SUV while they were clicking selfies on the road in UPSHO, Hardi, Anjani Kumar Rai said that Ravi, 30, his son Yash and younger brother Golu, 24, all residents of Kotwali Dehat, had made it to the Chalhari Ghatbridge just before sunset on Makar Sankranti.

According to eyewitnesses, the two men and the boy had parked the bike on the roadside. They were busy taking selfies on the busy bridge. That is when the SUV hit them. They had not noticed the car. While the locals rushed them to the CHC in Bahraich, the three were then referred to the district hospital. “During the treatment, Golu and Yash succumbed to injuries on Monday,” Rai said. Ravi was still in critical condition.

