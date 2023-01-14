Watch: TikTok Influencer Eats Raw Salmon Despite Knowing It Will Make Her Sick

People can go to any length to go viral on social media. Recently, a woman went viral on social media after eating fillets of raw salmon straight out of a packet from a supermarket. Aggie Waller, a Harrogate, North Yorkshire resident, is obsessed with eating raw fish and admitted that fresh salmon is her favourite snack.

The influencer went viral on TikTok after opening a packet of Scottish salmon fillets and eating it on public transport. The Daily Star reported the woman saying – “Anyone else or am I a wrongen? Just missing the soya sauce. Banging.”

The video has more than 20 lakh views on TikTok, and people were disgusted to watch her non-sashimi-grade fish. Aggie said that she “definitely has worms” but didn’t care about it and intends to continue eating raw fish.

She says that she likes the texture of the raw salmon in her mouth and that she ate it despite knowing the health risks. Salmons should not be consumed raw as it is known to be a source of parasites, tapeworm particularly, and they can develop from bacteria and grow up to 39 feet long.

The 18-year-old revealed that her eating habits go back to childhood when her dad used to give her raw fish to eat. She said that her raw salmon eating habits have been regular since childhood. Aggie started eating raw salmon in 2019 and never looked back. While her friends and family find it funny, people online found it horrific and expressed their disgust in the comments.

A user wrote, “The salmon you get for sushi is specifically treated for parasites so it’s safe. You shouldn’t just eat any random cut of salmon; they will be filled with parasites that can have a drastic effect on your health and can live inside you for years."

Another user commented – “Get some worm tablets asap.”

Read all the Latest Buzz News here