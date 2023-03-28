It’s always a delight, whenever you decide to undertake a thrilling wildlife safari. You never know what wild animal you will encounter as you course your way through the narrow pathways of the dense, emerald-green forest. The excitement turns a notch higher when you spot any big cats like tigers, leopards, or lions. In addition, huge elephants with gigantic tuskers, crossing the road, also serve as a treat for the eyes. While elephants are generally considered calm animals, their rage is something to be feared.

Recently, a group of tourists had a similar encounter with a wild elephant. Although initially, they started hollering with excitement, as soon as the elephant began approaching them, the tourists got scared to death. The video was tweeted by IPS Officer Rupin Sharma on March 26 and has been doing the rounds on the Internet recently.

The visual clip opens with a bunch of tourists, sitting inside a car in what can be called a forested region. Within just a few metres, an elephant can be spotted. Upon seeing the vehicle, the tusker slowly approaches the car full of tourists. Although the animal shows no signs of aggression, the tables could have been turned at any moment.

Sensing imminent danger, some of the people inside the car ask the driver to offer the elephant some bananas so that the animal leaves them alone. While others started getting all panicky, urging the driver to reverse the vehicle. In the next few moments, the wild elephant comes close to the car’s windshield. Seeing the elephant up close, the terrified tourists started chanting the mantras of Lord Ganesha, in dire hope to satiate the animal from following them any further.

Even after the driver reverses the vehicle, the elephant does not stop, inching closer and closer to the car. In the few tense moments, the tourists continue chanting prayers in a union. At last, the elephant shifts toward the edge of the road, paving the way for the vehicle to move forward. As soon as the car crosses the mammoth tusker, it raises its trunk, while a woman inside can be seen waving at the elephant.

“When a car full of Brahmins meet a wild Elephant,” read the tweet. The video has sparked numerous reactions from the Twitter population. “Not mantras, but it was the good gesture of both the people in the vehicle and the Pachyderm, that they decided to back off and give way… At the end of the day, this is how it works… coexistence and respect each other’s space,” noted one user.

“Mantras are more powerful than astras and shastras. Maybe the divine powers were too listening to their call for help. What do you say, Pandit Rupin Sharma Ji,” quipped another. “The hymn actually worked….see the last part…it blessed them,” guessed a third individual.

So far, the video has amassed over 153.5k views on the microblogging platform. What would you have done, if you were in a similar situation?

