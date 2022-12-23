Watch: Trying To Unwrap Christmas Presents, Man Sets Restaurant Table On Fire

Christmas is just around the corner, and it brings joy, celebrations and gifts along with it. The idea of presenting gifts to friends and family members, often anonymously, during Christmas, is prevalent for ages and the sheer excitement of opening those gifts is worth the wait. Today, we bring before you a video of a man who was equally excited to open his Christmas present. However, taken by over-excitement, he almost creates a recipe for disaster, as he accidentally sets a restaurant table on fire.

The video, shared on Instagram, takes us to an intimate Christmas dinner at a plush restaurant. A man is seen opening a bag of Christmas presents while seated at one of the tables at the restaurant. However, there is a mini candle on the table that he seems to have overlooked, and he places the papers in the packaging dangerously close to the candle. The paper catches fire almost immediately and within seconds, the flames grow huge.

While he was, fortunately, able to put the fire out with the help of a large cloth, what caught the attention of internet users was the man’s laid-back reaction. He is hardly seen panicking, with slow attempts to bring the situation under control even while other guests were visibly freaked out by the fire.

Upon watching the video, one user jokingly wrote, “No sense of urgency at all. May the great flying spaghetti monster help us if their job is dependent on reaction time.” Another commented, “I can’t tell if he has nerves of steel or zero survival instinct”. Many also expressed being disappointed about the video ending before they revealed their Christmas presents.

