Be it India vs Australia or a match in your backyard, cricket fans are always on the lookout for some jaw-dropping fielding effort that will make their day. Wondering what we are talking about? Well, it’s a clip from a cricket tournament. And, if you are thinking that this video is just another addition to the list of hilarious cricket moments, you can’t be more wrong. Honestly, you will have to watch it to believe the amazing fielding effort by the players. During the local cricket match, a batter hit the ball for a boundary but could not manage to power it through. In the next frame, we see the classic fielding moment featuring three players. So what happened next? It’s time to watch the video:

Users could not stop themselves from comparing the clip with other real-life examples that they had seen. A few people joked about the Pakistan cricket team and how they could take fielding lessons from the players in the video.

A few users said that the fielder took a chocolate brand’s tagline too seriously

Others compared his attitude to the tagline of a clothing brand.

Some could not help giving the hilarious clip a philosophical twist. “Visual representation of ‘What’s yours will find you,” a comment read.

Of course, some cricket enthusiasts could not stop themselves from criticising the field placement.

A user gave it 100 out of 100.

“Was that Dhoni?” asked a person.

This is not the only cricket video that has left Twitter users laughing out loud. A few days ago, a clip from a local fixture featured a player’s hilarious misfielding. When the ball came towards him, the fielder shied away instead of catching the delivery. He then attempted to stop the ball from racing towards the boundary, but fell in the process. In fact, the ball actually bounced off his foot to cross the boundary line.

Watch:

As the ball reached the boundary line, the fielder kept lying on the ground in defeat.

Did the hilarious cricket videos bring a smile to your face?

