WATCH: Two Volcanoes Erupting in Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula Caught on Camera

The Internet is brimming with fascinating videos that capture some of nature’s most unusual occurrences. Whether it’s a mystical rainbow at Niagara Falls or a reverse waterfall in Karnataka, there’s something for everyone. Now, a video of 2 volcanoes rumbling into action in Russia’s far east has gone viral on the Internet. The video is shared by a user named Sarwar via Twitter.

The video shows a huge amount of smoke being let out in the air as the volcanoes begin to erupt. The clip is shot from a distance and showcases snow-capped mountains, snow all over and much more. The caption also read, “Towering clouds of ash & glowing lava are spewing from two volcanoes on Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, one of the world’s most concentrated areas of geothermal activity, with about 30 active volcanoes”. It also had the hashtag, “#Kamchatka #Volcano”.

Watch the video below:

Major volcanic eruption expected in #Russia- scientists Towering clouds of ash & glowing lava are spewing from two volcanoes on Russia’s #Kamchatka Peninsula, one of the world’s most concentrated areas of geothermal activity, with about 30 active volcanoes📍#Kamchatka #Volcano pic.twitter.com/B8mPi0IHkz — 🌎 Sarwar 🌐 (@ferozwala) November 20, 2022

Sarwar shared another picture and penned a caption, “In a statement cited by Russian news outlet Ria Novosti on Sunday, Aleksey Ozerov, the director of the Volcanology & Seismology Institute of the Far-Eastern chapter of the Russian Academy of Sciences, warned that the “volcano’s dome is significantly heated.”

In a statement cited by Russian news outlet #RiaNovosti on Sunday, #AlekseyOzerov, the director of the Volcanology & Seismology Institute of the Far-Eastern chapter of the Russian Academy of Sciences, warned that the “volcano’s dome is significantly heated.”#Kamchatka #Russia pic.twitter.com/Jl3k6B7BT9— 🌎 Sarwar 🌐 (@ferozwala) November 20, 2022

Previously, a video of a group of people standing near a volcanic eruption went viral on the internet. People can be seen standing near the eruption site, filming and photographing it. However, the lava soon begins to flow downward. While some tourists hurried back to safety, others simply laughed at the spectacle. The caption read, “That seems a little too close for comfort”. The viral video has sparked widespread concern for the tourists’ safety. “Put your phone in your pocket and run!” one user advised. Another user, “I don’t even know what to say for these creatures. Certainly not humans as their lack of any cognitive ability reflects”.

