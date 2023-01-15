WATCH: US Blogger Makes Rotis at Delhi Gurudwara, Wins Praises From Desis

Of all the wonderful things travellers can experience in India, is the blend of several cultures. While every corner of the country is etched with the vibrancy of the rich heritage, this U.S. blogger discovered the magic of Gurudwara in Old Delhi. Sharing a clip on his Instagram, he talked about how mesmerized he was when he visited the Gurudwara with his family. In the clip, he along with his family can be seen sitting in the kitchen of the ancient Gurudwara. He goes on to talk about what he calls an “incredible experience”. Sharing the shots of the insides of the kitchen, he talks about his amazement at “the automatic roti making machine” that is able to produce 4,000 rotis every hour.

If that was not endearing enough, the blogger can also be seen attempting to make some rotis himself. Needless to say, the effort was amazing. Check out the clip here:

Along with the video, he wrote a caption where he quipped, “If you need me, I’m researching how I can get one of those roti machines in my NYC apartment."

The video garnered over 1 million views ever since it was shared online. Several social media users went on to laud Eitan for experiencing the beauty of India. One of the users wrote, “You went for Langar Sewa! Omg you precious boy. Your parents brought you up so well”. Another user wrote, “You earned a lot of blessings by cooking there! Trust me… you'll know”. A user also added, “I’m a Sikh in Canada and I just love that you shared this experience!! If you ever want to visit a Gurudwara in GTA, I would love to take you, we have the same concept here."

Eitan has been sharing several pictures and videos of his wonderful experience in India. Previously, Eitan shared a video of him having the “best” masala dosa in Jaipur. In the video, he showed a man preparing masala dosa and can be heard saying that it was the ‘best’ one he has ever had. He then records the process of making the dosa. Eitan also wrote, “I’m not kidding when I say this was the best dosa I’ve ever had in my life”.

