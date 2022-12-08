Watch: Video Of A Sloth Bear Aggressively Charging Ahead Goes Viral

India boasts a diverse landscape and is home to several species. The sloth bear is among the most popular ones, which is native to India, Sri Lanka and Nepal. This species of bear is considered one of India’s most dangerous animals.

Recently, a video of a sloth bear has been making rounds on the internet. In the video, the sloth bear can be seen aggressively charging forward towards the camera. The video has been shared by the Twitter account named @OTerrifying. The clip is going viral on the internet. The user captioned it, “The sloth bear, native to India, is known for its aggression towards humans and is considered one of the most dangerous animals in the country”.

Till now, the video has garnered over 3.4 million views and more than 106k likes. The video has also been bombarded with several comments.

The sloth bear, native to India, is known for its aggression towards humans and is considered one of the most dangerous animals in the country. pic.twitter.com/f7GHD9MCBl— OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) December 7, 2022

One user wrote, “This is a wildlife rehabilitation centre and they’re treating the injured foot. The logo is the name of the sanctuary”. Another user commented, “I am currently in India and I found myself visiting a zoo yesterday. They have a sloth bear and it looked to be in a very ugly and sad shape. It was the saddest view of the day”. One user also wrote, “I’d be aggressive toward humans too if I was kept in a cage completely devoid of natural elements”.

The sloth bear was seen locked up in a wildlife SOS organisation. It is a non-profit charity in India, which aims to rescue and rehabilitate wild animals in distress. Several incidents of sloth bears attacking humans have come to the limelight. One of the incidents, which took place in Karnataka in 2020, revealed how the ferocious bear attacked a woman. The bear even blinded the woman’s eye and attacked her son.

