Videos of pets or friendly animals having quality time with their human friends, playing around or showing some funny tricks, always make netizens smile. These clips go viral on social media in no time. Be it pets or wild animals, you simply cannot skip a video if there’s a four-legged animal on your screen. One such clip has surfaced on the internet, shared by an IFS officer named Saket Badola. He keeps sharing such wildlife videos, every now and then.

The clip shows a tigress walking with her two cubs, and users adore this one. The officer wrote, “Camera check.” The clip has received over 45,000 views so far, and the users have shared their opinions in the comments section.

One of them wrote, “She is concerned about her privacy in her own pristine forest home.” Another said, “Love these adorable cubs.” One more user replied, “Wow, Saket. Wonderful moment. Thank you for sharing. We think the camera trap will have some wonderful photos too!”

Camera check !! pic.twitter.com/mTn5B9aAnc— Saket Badola IFS (@Saket_Badola) March 16, 2023

This is not the first time he has shared something like this. Recently, the officer shared a soothing video of a dark forest with the calming song Ay Hairathe from the film Guru, which is sung by AR Rahman, Alka Yagnik, and Hariharan. The video will definitely make you crave for a jungle safari.

A few months back, IFS office Susanta Nanda who often shares wildlife videos tweeted a clip of a tiger family crossing the safari road while travellers talk excitedly in the background. A lady can also be heard commanding someone to sit down. He captioned the clip, “Kunti gave a darshan with panchu Pandavas. I don’t know whom the lady was commanding to sit down in the loud voice.”

Kunti gave a darshan with panchu Pandavas..I don’t know whom the lady was commanding to sit down in the loud voice 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/kwkUEILJCZ— Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) December 4, 2022

The video has garnered nearly seven thousand views so far. Susanta Nanda’s Twitter account features many such wildlife clips. Previously, he posted a video of a Royal Bengal Tiger sighting in Odisha’s Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary. The tiger can be seen marching into the dense forest in the clip. The person who recorded the video can be heard speaking in the local language. This was the first tiger spotted in four years after 2018, and it declared its territory, delighting everyone.

