WATCH: Video Of British Band Playing Dhol at Indian Wedding is a Hit For All Desis

What you would expect from Gurmeet Chadha’s tweets? Complex revenue charts of companies, retweeted videos of his appearance on business news channels, and advice on which stocks to invest in. Right? However, the Managing Partner and Chief Information Officer (CIO) of Complete Circle Wealth Solutions recently took to Twitter to share a video, and what he thought was a humourous comment about it.

The tweet Chadha made contains a video in which a group of people, most likely a part of a wedding procession (baraat). There are turban-wearing Punjabis, women clad in fancy Indian attire, and what appear to be Caucasian men who have blue cloths covering their heads in accordance with Sikh customs. The music that everyone is grooving to is provided by some dhol players and a band that’s playing on trombones, trumpets, and tubas. Most would see this as a festive moment that also serves as the meeting point of two different cultures. However, Chadha had a different take on it.

In the tweet he made on Friday, January 20, he wrote, “Angrezon se band and dhol bajwa rahe hain Punjabi. Classic Revenge by Indians. (on a lighter note guys)." The first line roughly translates to, “Punjabis are making the English play band and dhol." It is likely that when he says “revenge", Chadha is referring to what is perceived as retaliation for 200 years of British colonial rule over India.

Angrezon se band and dhol bajwa rahe hain Punjabi :). Classic Revenge by Indians.( on a lighter note guys) pic.twitter.com/DPmp5UByRZ — Gurmeet Chadha (@connectgurmeet) January 20, 2023

The tweet has gone viral, with over 1.6 lakh views. So far, there are mixed reactions to Chadha’s comment and video. One person drew a parallel to McDonald’s serving McAloo Tikki- an adaptation to Indian tastes and culture.

Since Chadha had said “lighter note" in his tweet, one person joked about a “tighter note!"

Then there’s this tweet by a user who said this is an achievement. (Sarcasm? We’re unsure.)

One user suggested flogging, one of the most inhumane and excessive punishments, as a joke.

Did you find this mixing of cultures on a joyous occasion entertaining?

