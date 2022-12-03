Watch: Video of Kid Crying For Alcohol Leaves Internet Appalled

Children are known to be fast learners and parents play an important role in their growing-up years. They are their little ones’ first teachers. Moreover, children are also known to copy their parents. They learn from what they see and try to imitate the behaviour of their parents. Hence, for parents it is very important to be careful about their behaviour before kids. Recently, an alarming video of a child throwing tantrums and asking for alcohol went viral on the internet.

The video was shared on Twitter on December 1. The now-viral clip shows a kid, barely 5 years old, asking his father for alcohol. While recording the video, the father can be heard asking his son, “Kya chahiye aapko? (What do you want?)” In his response, the young boy, named Chiku, quips that he wants a sip of alcohol.

The kid then goes on to throw a fit, crying uncontrollably, and repeatedly asking his dad for alcohol. The father seems to be unbothered by his little one’s bizarre demands and continues to record the video. The video concludes abruptly, with the toddler refusing to stop crying until his demands are met.

The 20-second video has earned a great deal of criticism from social media users, who slammed the father in the comments section of the tweet.

“For now it may seem funny but you will regret it when this child grows up to be a spoiled person. Children don’t learn from what is taught to them by their parents rather they imitate their parents. They are a reflection of you just mind it. Cursing them when they grow up is of no use,” noted one user.

Questioning the parenting skills of the adult, another remarked,“Serious matter, bad parenting.” “Is this supposed to be funny or sad?” commented a third individual.

So far, the video has garnered more than 1.25 lakh views and received more than 3,000 likes on Twitter.

