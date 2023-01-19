Watch: Video of Men Dancing To Maar Dala Song At Sangeet Is The Best Thing on Internet

A video of three men dancing to the iconic Maar Dala song from the movie Devdas is making rounds on social media. These men performed the song at a sangeet ceremony. In this video, posted on Instagram, men can be seen dressed up in traditional attire as they enter the stage for their dance performance, covering their heads in green-coloured dupattas. Soon, they start performing and their dance leaves the audience in a pleasant shock. The clip was captioned, “It took 0.5 seconds to convince these guys to perform to this very feminine song and that’s what I love about them”. The text, “The Spice Girls. Performance at my sangeet,” was displayed on top of the clip.

Several social media users showered men with love and praise. One social media user wrote, “More than girl performance we prefer this”. Another commented, “I love how they are performing it is like a workout routine though”. One user also wrote, “LMAO the best performance I have seen”.

So far, the video has garnered over 1.6 million views and around 178 likes, and the numbers keep increasing. Originally Madhuri Dixit captivated the audience with her magical performance of the song Maar Dala.

Videos of wedding dances are very popular on social media. From the elderly to teenagers, everyone loves watching such performances.

