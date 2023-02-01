Fast food chain McDonald’s launched its first-ever automated outlet in Fort Worth, Texas, last year and since then, it has garnered attention on social media. With major technological advancements, human labour has been replaced by machines, making it easier and more cost-effective for this business to function. The Texas facility is fully automated, with machines taking orders and robots delivering the food. There is no direct human interaction during order placement or delivery. The outlet has not been equipped to accommodate dine-in customers. Instead, it is being run as a grab-and-go outlet. This test concept, if adopted widely, will contribute to achieving excellent delivery speed and accuracy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aakaanksh (@kaansanity)

Recently, social media influencer Aakaanksh visited the automated outlet to document his experience and shared the video on Instagram. His post has garnered a large amount of attention from fellow users. He shared the video with a caption that read, “What do you guys think about this?”

The clip begins with him standing outside the McDonald’s outlet in Texas. He then walks into the outlet and shows the area around. He places his order through one of the kiosks and after some time, a robot comes towards him with his order. Aakaanksh also places an order online to test the mobile application and drive-thru pick-up option that is available at the outlet.

The video was shared on January 20 and it has received over 7 lakh 90 thousand views and more than 16,000 likes as of now. These numbers are constantly rising and several users are expressing their thoughts on this new concept in the comments section of the post.

One user wrote, “This is what happens when minimum wage gets too high.” Another user pointed out, “It’s the beginning of the massive unemployment wave of fast food workers.” A user also joked, “Maybe I’ll get the right order for once.” Another user commented “No for me. Stop making everything by robotic technology, where will all those people who work there go? Support businesses that actually support people’s jobs, not take them away! POV (sic."

A group of social media users thinks that the implementation of this new concept would result in the mass loss of employment.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here