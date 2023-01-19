Watch: Video Of Small Fish Chased By A Big One Takes An Unexpected Turn

Social media, where everything goes viral within minutes, always has something for us. Another video has surfaced on the internet, and it might amuse you and also make you think. The clip feels like a film scene that has been properly directed. Yes, you read that right. You might get surprised when you see this mind-blowing shot. The phrase, “It’s all about the fate line, and if it ends you will go, no matter how,” seems to have found its meaning in the video.

The clip shows a big fish running after a small fish, most probably to hunt it down. The clear blue water gives us a good view. Just when we thought the small fish might die at the hands of the big one, destiny takes a different turn. After a lot of chasing, the duo came under a bridge and disappeared. The camera person tries to find them by running around the bridge’s sides. Then finally, we get to see that the smaller fish was caught by a Pelican bird.

The user captioned the clip, “Fish had no chance” and that seems quite relatable. One of the users wrote, “It’s a sad sad life, be it a human or a fish.” Another commented, “Was waiting for the shark to jump out of the water and get the bird.” One more commented, “Life in a Nutshell.” Another user said, “Criminals on one end, Big Government on the other.” The last one said, “You can escape from your wife, but your mother-in-law is lurking and they say the same thing only in Mandarin.”

