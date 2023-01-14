WATCH: Viral Pakistani Girl's 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' Performance Gets a Bhojpuri Twist

Lata Mangeshkar’s Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja has created a massive buzz online, especially after Pakistani girl Ayesha’s performance became an instant hit. Now, a Bhojpuri version of Ayesha’s performance is doing rounds on the internet. YouTuber Gypsisol Rohit gave a twist to this upbeat rap version and titled it as UPSC Wala Love.

The video begins with Ayesha grooving to the intro of the song and soon Gypsisol Rohit makes an entry holding the mic in his hand. The video goes on to give glimpses of Ayesha’s dance and Rohit rapping to the music. The song has grabbed all the eyeballs, thanks to the Bhojpuri translation.

The video has amassed over 25,000 views ever since it was shared online. Social media users have gone on to praise the song as well as the lyrics of the rap version. One of the users wrote, “I love your content, what words used in song or rap song are wonderfully arranged to explain the context of this song. that’s why I subscribed at the first video when I found this nice talent”. Another user added, “This version is amazing, totally enjoyed it.”

Watch the video below:

It was in November 2022 when Ayesha left social media users mighty impressed with her dance moves. The Pakistani girl performed on Lata Mangeshkar’s Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja at a wedding function. The video clip went viral with over nineteen million views. Watch the viral here:

After watching the reel, several joined the bandwagon to create reels on the song. Tanzanian boy Kili Paul and his sister Neema Paul were among those who became a part of the viral reel trend. While sharing his version of Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja, Kili Paul mentioned that he and his sister “Tried To Dance like That One Viral Girl”.

The video amassed over 2 million views ever since it was shared online.

Keywords: Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja, Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja Bhojpuri version, Ayesha, Pakistani girl

Read all the Latest Buzz News here