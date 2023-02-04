Bollywood songs and movies have a massive fan following across the world. There have been many times when we have seen foreigners grooving to the hook step of famous Bollywood songs. Recently, one such video of a boy from China is going viral on the internet. In the video, a Chinese boy could be seen dancing to the popular song ‘Aankhein khuli ho ya ho band’ from the film ‘Mohabbatein’.

In the video, the child is seen dressed up in black as he turns on his camera himself and stands in front of the mirror to dance to the popular song featuring Shah Rukh Khan. While sharing the video on his social media, he wrote in the caption, “Happy New Year”.

Since being posted, the video has received over 8 million views and more than 930K likes. Just a few minutes after the video was shared on Instagram, several social media users shared comments appreciating the child’s expressions and energetic dance moves.

One user wrote, “Am I dreaming? Bollywood song (with love emojis). I love this kid”. Another user commented, “I want this kid! Pls ship him to India”. A third user wrote, “This kid is going to give very tough competition to Hrithik Roshan”. “We want more Bollywood dance videos, this kid is just wow. Keep it up,” added another.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 杭杭头不大👦 (@lucky_hang_hang)

Moments after his dance to SRK’s song started doing rounds on the Internet, the child took to Instagram and uploaded another dance video. His affectionate smile and amazing dance performance have once again won the hearts of the people. If you haven’t watched his dance performance, go and check it out right away.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 杭杭头不大👦 (@lucky_hang_hang)

The little boy often shares his dance videos on Instagram. However, this video garnered him a lot of praise and applause. In the video, the kid makes sure that he did not miss any beat and performs the famous signature steps of Shah Rukh Khan. The song was crooned by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan. It was a big hit at the time of the movie’s release in 2000 and even today it has a huge popularity.

