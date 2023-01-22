WATCH: Viral Video Shows Street Vendor Making 'Pitai Parantha'

A video which is currently doing rounds on internet shows a new dish called ‘Pitai parantha.’ From Dosa Ice cream to Maggi pani puri, the internet has brought forth innumerable food combinations. While some experiments like buttery and a spicy omelette made us drool, some bizarre food combinations such as Fanta Maggi made our heads spin and left netizens feeling cringed. Now it seems like aloo and gobhi ka parantha have a new competitor in the market. Uploaded by IAS officer Supriya Sahu, the video shows a street vendor making the dish.

In the video, he can be seen brutally thrashing the flaky parantha. It shows a man beating a large parantha. He repeatedly hits it and makes it fluffier. “Never knew aloo paratha, Gobhi Paratha, Kothu parotta( Madurai) have a competition in this ‘Pitai’ or ‘Angry’ Paratha," read the caption.

The video was originally uploaded on Instagram by a page called ‘food fatafat.’ Have a look at the video:

Never knew aloo paratha, Gobhi Paratha, Kothu parotta( Madurai) have a competion in this 'Pitai' or 'Angry' Paratha 😝😂 @incredibleindia video courtesy https://t.co/y6gnFiZxSW pic.twitter.com/kpvo6Ef0cH— Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) January 21, 2023

Since uploaded, the video has gathered over 120K views. “This paratha called “pitta parota" in bengali ma’am. Very popular in west bengal… In the backside poster of this vedio also written in bengali language," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Oh Yes, This kind of Soft Bread (Partha) is common in West Bengal, many people are fond of it. It is served with Potato curry and a Piece of Jalebi. I have also tried it."

Meanwhile, earlier, a video that made rounds on social media, showed a food vendor making this gulab jamun paratha. Originally, it was posted by two food bloggers @taste_bird and @foodxdelhi on February 13. The video starts with the man rolling out dough. Then he fills the dough with two pieces of gulab jamuns and crushes them. After closing the dough, the vendor makes a paratha and fries it on a sizzling hot tawa. Once this gulab jamun paratha is ready, the man tops it with the sugar syrup (chashni) and serves it hot.

