Social media has become a great platform for individuals to showcase their talents. It brings talent out from places that otherwise would have been ignored. One such heartwarming video of a visually impaired kid singing an old 90’s song recently surfaced on the internet. The video shared on Twitter shows the boy holding a mike and singing the song Oopar Khuda Aasman Neeche from Ajay Devgn-starrer Kachche Dhaage with full dedication. The boy is surrounded by his friends and all of them are dressed in their school uniforms. The tweet that accompanied the video read, “Amazing talent - Watch Video the song ‘Oopar Khuda Aasman Neeche’ Blind Kid Singing. (SIC)"

The child flawlessly executes the song’s high notes, which were originally sung by Sukhwinder Singh, a vocalist renowned for his high range. The talent of such specially abled people who perform so beautifully when given a chance must always be appreciated as it’s almost impossible to miss it

Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, “Superb talented”.

Another user commented, “Amazing and Mesmerizing.”

The video is proof that talent is not a slave to someone’s life situation.

Previously, a video of a young man using a plastic bucket like a drum and singing one of the songs Pathala Pathala from Kamal Haasan’s superhit movie Vikram went viral. The visually impaired boy displayed his incredible talent and mesmerising voice which is surprisingly similar to the original song sung by Kamal Haasan himself.

Reacting to the video, a user said that music composer D. Imman had already given the boy a chance. “Hope u seen this video, already D Imman has given an opportunity to him, if any of anyone provides one more chance will help him," the comment read.

Several other users tagged Kamal Haasan, requesting him to help the boy.

Similarly, a video of three school students dressed in uniform singing the song Mann Bharrya by B Praak while riding the Delhi Metro emerged on social media in December last year. One of them is also seen strumming a guitar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harsh Sharma (@harsh_shrmaaaa)

The beautiful performance of the students got the attention of fellow passengers.

