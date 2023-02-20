Social media is full of videos showing how nature works. Some of the most interesting ones are those that involve predators and their hunting techniques. But sometimes these predators are caught on camera having a goofy moment, which shows that when it comes to socialising, they are not too different from us humans. One such video showing a bunch of lions teasing and dragging a crocodile by literally pulling its leg has gone viral on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Latest Sightings - Kruger (@latestkruger)

Posted on Instagram with the caption – “Lions attack a crocodile walking on land!”, the video shows a crocodile approaching a water body when a bunch of lions intercept it. While the crocodile minds its business, the lion and lionesses treat him similar to a toy pulling him left and right. The video first shows one of the lions interacting with the reptile and touching it on the top.

The lion then proceeds to pull the crocodile’s leg in an attempt to stop it from going into the water body. As soon as the lion proceeds to pull the croc’s leg again, the reptile turns and attacks the lion forcing it to retreat.

The video has gone viral on the social media platform with more than 32 lakh views. People in the comments section were fascinated by the video and expressed their thoughts on it.

A user commented, “Tables going to turn once they go drink in the water.”

Another user commented, “Jaguars kill and eat caiman, jaguars wouldn’t stand a chance against a fully grown saltwater croc, don’t get it confused,” in reply to a couple of comments referencing another video that showed a jaguar killing a similar reptile that people assumed to be a crocodile.

A third user wrote, “Sub adult croc and female. Not large enough to be a threat to adult lions, but lions are cautious by nature. The lion punctured the left side of the head but missed any vital area. A leg was injured as well.”

Others pointed out that the crocodile looked much slower and was already injured.

