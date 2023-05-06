Watch: Wheelchair-Bound Father Dances With Daughter At School Function, Wins Hearts

Dad and their daughters share an unbreakable bond that deserves to be celebrated from time to time. A video tweeted by the Twitter account @TheFigen_ is a perfect example of the above-mentioned statement. In this clip, a wheelchair-bound father named Charles Potter danced with his daughter Charlize at her school function. While other fathers also danced on the stage, the specially-abled dad didn’t feel the least inferior and completed every step with his daughter. Social media was all praises for the father for being with his daughter who would have otherwise felt left out. The heartwarming video was shared on May 2 and has garnered 24,00,000 views. @TheFigen_ tweeted the caption, “Despite everything, that dad is with his daughter, he did not make excuses!". This video was first tweeted by LMP Videos.

Despite everything, that dad is with his daughter, he did not make excuses!https://t.co/9RZkwzhdED— Figen (@TheFigen_) May 2, 2023

A user tweeted, “Wonderful Dad loves his daughter".

Wonderful Dad loves his daughter ❤️— Brendan Gleeson (@DiZtUrBrUd99) May 2, 2023

However, a user asked which dad is being referred to in this video. Because none of them have made any excuses.

Which dad? None of them made excuses.— Stohney Micco (@stohneymicco) May 3, 2023

Another dance video of Charles and Charlize was shared on Instagram on December 23, 2022, by The Cap Family. The Cap Family account is operated by Charles and his family. The text on the video describes how Charles was hit by a drunk driver but that doesn’t stop him from dancing with his daughter. Even with a wheelchair, Charles’s performance did not lag when compared to other dads and daughters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The CAPs (@thecapfamily_)

Charles and his wife Rhonda Conrad talked about this viral video in a conversation with Good Morning America. Despite limited movements, Charles said that he did not hesitate to fulfil his daughter’s request to attend the father-daughter event. “My youngest is doing … a dance hip-hop chair class. And they had these daddy-daughter dances and she asked if I was up to, you know, doing them with [her]," he explained. “I was like, ‘If you want to. Yeah, absolutely. We’ll make it work.'" The father said.

Conrad added that her husband and daughter worked together after the school had sent them a tutorial video to learn.

