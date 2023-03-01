The emergence of AI (artificial intelligence) and its role in our lives compel us to think that machines are the future. In the not-so-distant future, all menial tasks may be substituted by machines with humans playing minimal roles. Today, we are about to show you one such video where something as mundane as taking your dog for a walk has also been substituted by a machine. Yes, you are going to witness a drone taking a dog out for a walk. Of course, the drone is being controlled by a human, probably the dog’s owner, but that does not change the fact that a machine has substituted a human in the task.

A video shared by the Twitter handle Fascinating, which, true to its name, shares fascinating videos, shows a dog, which is chained to a drone. The drone seems to be guiding the dog while it walks. The video is from 2020 when the world had come to a standstill because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdowns had been implemented in most countries of the world. People all over the world have to reevaluate how they carry out everyday duties and errands without leaving their homes as a result of the lockdown. That meant using his drone to send his dog for a walk for one man in Cyprus.

The Cyprus resident added the caption, “Stay home to be safe but do not forget your dog’s happiness”, to the video.

A man walking his dog with a dronepic.twitter.com/lOcemHOsV9— Fascinating (@fasc1nate) February 28, 2023

For what it’s worth, the dog didn’t appear to mind who was holding the leash—a drone or a person. But, the footage did prompt some Twitter users to wonder who was responsible for cleaning up after the dog. The video is a more humorous illustration of how drones have been employed in locations that were under lockdown during the pandemic. According to reports from the BBC, police had employed drones to advise people to stay inside during enforced lockdowns in Spain and California, United States.

