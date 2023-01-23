Watch: When This ‘Smuggler’ Sea Turtle Was Found With $53 Million Worth Cocaine

We often come across people who make headlines for smuggling drugs under bizarre various circumstances. Some hide it inside their shoes, others in their suitcases’ secret compartments. One of the weirdest ways you might have come across is people carrying packs of drugs inside their stomachs. Now an even more bizarre incident has come to light on Twitter, where the US coast guard discovered $53 million worth of cocaine, strapped to a large sea turtle. A look at the video makes it seem as if the turtle was also a part of the smuggling operation.

The U.S. Coast Guard found a turtle with $53 million worth of cocaine strapped to itpic.twitter.com/M2n6r5uawL— Pubity (@PubityIG) January 21, 2023

The incident dates back to December 2017, when the US Coast Guard tweeted about it with this 117-second long video of trying to free the turtle from the net of cocaine packets. They tweeted, “During their 68-day Eastern Pacific counter drug patrol, the crew of USCGC Thetis rescued a large sea turtle entangled in $53 million worth of cocaine.” The clip garnered over 16 lakh views and more than 4,000 likes.

This video was re-posted by a social media page on January 21 and has gone viral once again. The footage has been making rounds on Twitter, and people expressed their amusement in the comment section.

A user took the reference of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and commented, “I guess that’s why the Ninja Turtles never mention their fifth brother, Chet.”

A second user wrote, “Turtle just got stuck in the net. Those are GPS tracking devices taped to the floaters. One boat dumps them off, and another snags. Pretty clever.”

Another user was concerned about the sea turtle and commented, “The coke turtle memes are funny but this thing was probably dying when the coast guard found it.”

A fourth user imagined the smuggler’s meeting and commented, “I would have loved to be in that patch meeting. “Hey boss, I’ve got an idea…Let’s tie it to some turtles and let them swim it across the border". Genius!”

